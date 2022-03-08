Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] Revenue clocked in at $2.80 billion, up 42.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNGA] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.14 during the day while it closed the day at $9.14. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Zynga’s Hit CSR Racing 2 Announces Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga Collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms.

Iconic Cars from the Ninth Chapter in Universal Pictures’ Blockbuster Fast & Furious Saga Will Be Featured in a Series of Captivating In-Game Events.

Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that NaturalMotion, a subsidiary of Zynga Inc., will continue its collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms to bring high-end racing cars from Universal Pictures’ F9, the ninth chapter in the blockbuster Fast & Furious Saga, to the popular mobile drag racing game, CSR Racing 2 (CSR2), through a series of four in-game events.

Zynga Inc. stock has also loss -0.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZNGA stock has inclined by 58.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.51% and gained 42.81% year-on date.

The market cap for ZNGA stock reached $10.35 billion, with 1.13 billion shares outstanding and 1.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.21M shares, ZNGA reached a trading volume of 19114831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZNGA shares is $10.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZNGA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Zynga Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $14.50 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Zynga Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on ZNGA stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ZNGA shares from 14 to 12.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynga Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZNGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZNGA in the course of the last twelve months was 42.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ZNGA stock trade performance evaluation

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, ZNGA shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZNGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.08 for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.34, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading, and 8.50 for the last 200 days.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.65 and a Gross Margin at +63.76. Zynga Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.66.

Zynga Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZNGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zynga Inc. go to 17.82%.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,013 million, or 79.20% of ZNGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZNGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,405,497, which is approximately 3.407% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 75,843,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $693.21 million in ZNGA stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $553.35 million in ZNGA stock with ownership of nearly -2.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynga Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNGA] by around 128,140,594 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 141,964,865 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 606,605,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 876,711,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZNGA stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,145,641 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 23,995,030 shares during the same period.