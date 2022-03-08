why Nine Energy Service Inc. [NINE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.75

Nine Energy Service Inc. [NYSE: NINE] surged by $1.79 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.20 during the day while it closed the day at $3.59. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Nine Energy Service Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Total liquidity position of $64.7 million as of December 31, 2021.

Full year 2021 revenue, net loss and adjusted EBITDAA of $349.4 million, $(64.6) million and $5.2 million, respectively.

Nine Energy Service Inc. stock has also gained 212.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NINE stock has inclined by 226.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 75.12% and gained 259.00% year-on date.

The market cap for NINE stock reached $82.57 million, with 30.45 million shares outstanding and 19.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 436.73K shares, NINE reached a trading volume of 60052064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nine Energy Service Inc. [NINE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NINE shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NINE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Nine Energy Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Nine Energy Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $1.25, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on NINE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nine Energy Service Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NINE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27.

NINE stock trade performance evaluation

Nine Energy Service Inc. [NINE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 212.17. With this latest performance, NINE shares gained by 206.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NINE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.66 for Nine Energy Service Inc. [NINE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2100, while it was recorded at 1.8200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8700 for the last 200 days.

Nine Energy Service Inc. [NINE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nine Energy Service Inc. [NINE] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.18 and a Gross Margin at -12.93. Nine Energy Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -121.91.

Return on Total Capital for NINE is now -14.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -184.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nine Energy Service Inc. [NINE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,882.77. Additionally, NINE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,842.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nine Energy Service Inc. [NINE] managed to generate an average of -$515,576 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Nine Energy Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Nine Energy Service Inc. [NINE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $65 million, or 55.80% of NINE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NINE stocks are: SCF PARTNERS, INC. with ownership of 9,086,884, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; CLARITY FINANCIAL LLC, holding 4,218,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.14 million in NINE stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $3.88 million in NINE stock with ownership of nearly 13.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nine Energy Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Nine Energy Service Inc. [NYSE:NINE] by around 568,401 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,607,815 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 15,858,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,034,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NINE stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 272,267 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 77,919 shares during the same period.