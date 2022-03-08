Wells Fargo lifts ConocoPhillips [COP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] gained 1.00% or 1.0 points to close at $101.27 with a heavy trading volume of 13781047 shares. The company report on March 2, 2022 that ConocoPhillips Completes Sale of Indonesia Assets.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) announced today that it has completed the sale of the subsidiary that indirectly owns its 54% interest in the Indonesia Corridor Block Production Sharing Contract (PSC) and a 35% shareholding interest in the Transasia Pipeline Company to MedcoEnergi for $1.355 billion, with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2021. After customary closing adjustments, net cash from the sale is approximately $0.8 billion, which accounts for $0.1 billion restricted cash transferred to MedcoEnergi at closing.

“We are proud of our half-century history in Indonesia and pleased that MedcoEnergi recognizes the value of this business,” said Ryan Lance, ConocoPhillips chairman and chief executive officer. “This disposition is part of our ongoing effort to focus our investments across low cost of supply opportunities.”.

It opened the trading session at $101.49, the shares rose to $103.77 and dropped to $99.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COP points out that the company has recorded 80.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -112.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.48M shares, COP reached to a volume of 13781047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $104.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $111 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $110, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on COP stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for COP shares from 107 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for COP stock

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.76. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 11.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.21 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.66, while it was recorded at 98.79 for the last single week of trading, and 69.54 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +31.98. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.54.

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to 3.89%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ConocoPhillips [COP]

There are presently around $103,222 million, or 80.10% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 111,073,845, which is approximately 3.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,952,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.02 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.74 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -0.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

857 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 40,007,660 shares. Additionally, 735 investors decreased positions by around 62,683,005 shares, while 260 investors held positions by with 926,751,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,029,442,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 232 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,568,369 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,334,004 shares during the same period.