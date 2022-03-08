Wedbush lifts Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.19% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.99%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Starbucks to Webcast 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Annual Meeting) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The meeting, which will be held in a virtual format, can be accessed on the company’s website at investor.starbucks.com.

As described in the company’s proxy materials, you are eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder as of the close of business on January 6, 2022, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. To vote at the virtual meeting, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice you previously received.

Over the last 12 months, SBUX stock dropped by -19.58%. The one-year Starbucks Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.7.

The market cap for the stock reached $98.77 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.49M shares, SBUX stock reached a trading volume of 14597143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $115 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $135 to $125, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on SBUX stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SBUX shares from 122 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 43.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SBUX Stock Performance Analysis:

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.99. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -11.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.24 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.54, while it was recorded at 89.79 for the last single week of trading, and 110.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starbucks Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.05 and a Gross Margin at +22.70. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.45.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 26.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.44. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $10,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

SBUX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 11.40%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67,312 million, or 71.20% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,681,046, which is approximately 0.385% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,463,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.96 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.1 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly 3.522% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,304 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 45,812,230 shares. Additionally, 956 investors decreased positions by around 57,680,006 shares, while 263 investors held positions by with 693,474,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 796,966,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 283 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,530,835 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 5,649,816 shares during the same period.