Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] price plunged by -8.15 percent to reach at -$7.27. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Micron Delivers World’s Most Advanced 176-Layer NAND Data Center SSD.

Reliable QoS and industry-leading form factors address the unique needs of data center workloads.

A sum of 28169941 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.95M shares. Micron Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $87.42 and dropped to a low of $80.515 until finishing in the latest session at $81.91.

The one-year MU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.77. The average equity rating for MU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $111.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $100 to $118. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on MU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 4.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for MU in the course of the last twelve months was 26.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

MU Stock Performance Analysis:

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.39, while it was recorded at 87.90 for the last single week of trading, and 79.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Micron Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

MU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to 23.80%.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $74,319 million, or 82.00% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,470,520, which is approximately -0.216% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,437,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.92 billion in MU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.88 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 2.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

794 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 105,105,221 shares. Additionally, 524 investors decreased positions by around 84,119,509 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 718,100,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 907,325,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 286 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,598,089 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 17,333,826 shares during the same period.