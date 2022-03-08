Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] closed the trading session at $32.86 on 03/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.85, while the highest price level was $33.29. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Suncor Energy Files Annual Disclosure Documents.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – February 24, 2022) – Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) has filed its 2021 Annual Report, 2021 Annual Information Form and 2022 Management Proxy Circular.

To view the company’s annual disclosure documents, visit Suncor’s profile on sedar.com or sec.gov or visit Suncor’s website at suncor.com/financialreports.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.28 percent and weekly performance of 7.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 75.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 39.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.79M shares, SU reached to a volume of 15339547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $30.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 10.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SU stock trade performance evaluation

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.63. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 12.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.05 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.28, while it was recorded at 31.46 for the last single week of trading, and 23.93 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.06 and a Gross Margin at +39.05. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89.

Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 8.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,636 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 77,055,637, which is approximately 2.349% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 55,104,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in SU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.56 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly 0.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 58,472,039 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 78,097,133 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 704,459,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 841,028,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,072,283 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 28,933,036 shares during the same period.