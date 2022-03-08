Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Altria Group Inc. [MO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] loss -1.20% on the last trading session, reaching $52.85 price per share at the time. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 Per Share.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, payable on April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 25, 2022. The ex-dividend date is March 24, 2022.

Altria Group Inc. represents 1.83 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $95.47 billion with the latest information. MO stock price has been found in the range of $52.24 to $53.525.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.20M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 9593552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $54.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $52 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 53.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for MO stock

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.01 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.16, while it was recorded at 52.78 for the last single week of trading, and 48.05 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.58 and a Gross Margin at +66.28. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 399.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.67.

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 5.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altria Group Inc. [MO]

There are presently around $57,377 million, or 59.60% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 154,163,044, which is approximately 0.61% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,741,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.3 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $6.04 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -10.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 870 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 40,033,710 shares. Additionally, 804 investors decreased positions by around 57,719,410 shares, while 263 investors held positions by with 974,918,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,072,671,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 232 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,506,444 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 8,033,765 shares during the same period.