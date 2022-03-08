The Gap Inc. [GPS] is -19.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.25 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Gap Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results; Provides 2022 Outlook.

Fourth quarter 2021 net sales of $4.5 billion increased 2% year-over-year and were down 3% compared to 2019; Comparable sales were up 3% year-over-year and increased 3% versus 2019.

Fiscal year 2021 net sales of $16.7 billion increased 21% year-over-year and were up 2% compared to fiscal year 2019; Comparable sales were up 6% year-over-year and increased 8% versus 2019.

The Gap Inc. stock is now -19.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPS Stock saw the intraday high of $16.14 and lowest of $13.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.63, which means current price is +8.61% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.54M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 38384462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Gap Inc. [GPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $19.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $14, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on GPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has GPS stock performed recently?

The Gap Inc. [GPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.39. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -19.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.61 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.68, while it was recorded at 14.29 for the last single week of trading, and 23.82 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.57 and a Gross Margin at +39.87. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to 4.90%.

Insider trade positions for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

There are presently around $3,090 million, or 59.80% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 35,092,225, which is approximately 2.666% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,695,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $394.66 million in GPS stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $348.99 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly 5.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 38,173,896 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 35,070,738 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 143,603,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,848,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,088,596 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 19,386,533 shares during the same period.