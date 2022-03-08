Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Is Currently -5.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] price plunged by -5.52 percent to reach at -$2.29. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Teck to Present at BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference February 28, 2022.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will be presenting at BMO Capital Markets’ 31st Annual Global Metals & Mining conference on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern/11:00 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company’s business units.

The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2022-gmm-teck.

A sum of 10474986 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.68M shares. Teck Resources Limited shares reached a high of $41.93 and dropped to a low of $38.80 until finishing in the latest session at $39.20.

The one-year TECK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.33. The average equity rating for TECK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $49.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 43.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TECK Stock Performance Analysis:

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.04. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 20.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.30 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.45, while it was recorded at 39.29 for the last single week of trading, and 26.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teck Resources Limited Fundamentals:

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TECK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to 70.61%.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,044 million, or 68.90% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 24,098,340, which is approximately 3.563% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 23,606,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $979.43 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $600.93 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 2.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 45,645,262 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 37,084,637 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 183,457,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,187,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,139,908 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 10,767,575 shares during the same period.