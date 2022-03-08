Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] stock Initiated by Colliers Securities analyst, price target now $5.50

Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ: SUNW] traded at a high on 03/07/22, posting a 39.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.13. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Sunworks to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that will host a conference call and live webcast to review its fourth quarter and full-year financial results and provide a corporate update on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 888-506-0062 (toll free) or 973-528-0011 and if requested, reference conference ID 931944. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Sunworks’ web site at https:

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from approximately 7 p.m. ET on March 11, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 25, 2022 by dialing 877-481-4010 (United States) or 919-882-2331 (international) and using the passcode 44810.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8467686 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunworks Inc. stands at 16.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.81%.

The market cap for SUNW stock reached $99.91 million, with 29.08 million shares outstanding and 28.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, SUNW reached a trading volume of 8467686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUNW shares is $6.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Sunworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunworks Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

How has SUNW stock performed recently?

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.76. With this latest performance, SUNW shares gained by 58.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.46 for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.47, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 6.03 for the last 200 days.

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.63 and a Gross Margin at +13.01. Sunworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.04.

Return on Total Capital for SUNW is now -43.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.40. Additionally, SUNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] managed to generate an average of -$130,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Sunworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunworks Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]

There are presently around $25 million, or 31.30% of SUNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUNW stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,334,716, which is approximately -41.218% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,209,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.79 million in SUNW stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.44 million in SUNW stock with ownership of nearly 691.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ:SUNW] by around 1,638,338 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,403,606 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,926,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,968,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUNW stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 372,386 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 306,322 shares during the same period.