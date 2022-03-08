Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] moved up 26.13: Why It’s Important

Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: RCON] gained 26.13% on the last trading session, reaching $1.40 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Recon Announces some recent contracts and business progress.

Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) (“Recon” or the “Company”) today announced several contracts signed recently by its domestic VIE companies and reported the progress on its business segments so far for the year 2022:.

For its automation business segment, the Company was awarded RMB3.26 million in contracts by the Shenhua Group in January and February.

Recon Technology Ltd. represents 27.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.54 million with the latest information. RCON stock price has been found in the range of $1.13 to $1.425.

If compared to the average trading volume of 688.00K shares, RCON reached a trading volume of 10808367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recon Technology Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recon Technology Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

Trading performance analysis for RCON stock

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.62. With this latest performance, RCON shares gained by 44.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.19 for Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1337, while it was recorded at 1.0827 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0799 for the last 200 days.

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] shares currently have an operating margin of -126.85 and a Gross Margin at +15.05. Recon Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.63.

Return on Total Capital for RCON is now -25.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.29. Additionally, RCON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] managed to generate an average of -$18,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Recon Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]

There are presently around $5 million, or 18.40% of RCON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCON stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,693,705, which is approximately 110.43% of the company’s market cap and around 53.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 673,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.75 million in RCON stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.69 million in RCON stock with ownership of nearly 117.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recon Technology Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:RCON] by around 2,971,272 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 71,676 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,526,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,569,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCON stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 543,670 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 71,359 shares during the same period.