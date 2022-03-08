Piper Sandler lifts U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] traded at a high on 03/07/22, posting a 1.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.75. The company report on March 4, 2022 that U.S. Well Services Finalizes $21.5 Million Expansion of Senior Secured Term Loan Facility and Announces Contract for Newbuild Nyx Clean Fleet®.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) (“USWS” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into an amendment to its Senior Secured Term Loan Credit Agreement (“Term Loan Agreement”) allowing the Company to borrow last-out term loans (the “Term C Loans”). The Company also provided an update on recent commercial activity.

Expansion of Senior Secured Term Loan FacilityTo date, the Term Loan C Lenders have made $21.5 million of Term C Loans, the proceeds of which will be used by the Company for general working capital, including the funding of growth capital expenditures. Term C Loans are extended on a last-out basis in the payment waterfall relative to existing Term A Loans and Term B Loans (collectively, the “First-Out Term Loans”) under the Term Loan Agreement and bear interest at a Benchmark Rate (as defined in the Term Loan Agreement), subject to a 2.0% floor, plus 12.0% per annum, payable in-kind. After repayment of the First-Out Term Loans in full, the Company will pay to the Term Loan C Lenders the following premium upon any repayment, prepayment or acceleration of the Term C Loans:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16712040 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of U.S. Well Services Inc. stands at 19.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.90%.

The market cap for USWS stock reached $84.14 million, with 29.80 million shares outstanding and 28.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, USWS reached a trading volume of 16712040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USWS shares is $3.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USWS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.89. With this latest performance, USWS shares gained by 117.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.03 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1250, while it was recorded at 1.5440 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3954 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.78 and a Gross Margin at -9.90. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.24.

Return on Total Capital for USWS is now -17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.13. Additionally, USWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] managed to generate an average of -$360,426 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]

There are presently around $58 million, or 51.60% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 19,796,410, which is approximately 250.005% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 10,757,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.5 million in USWS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.93 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 89.73% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 15,836,512 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 257,371 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 17,622,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,716,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 747,625 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 78,005 shares during the same period.