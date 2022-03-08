People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] Revenue clocked in at $1.60 billion, up 12.63% YTD: What’s Next?

People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: PBCT] price plunged by -0.79 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on March 4, 2022 that M&T Bank Corporation Receives Regulatory Approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System for Merger with People’s United Financial, Inc..

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) (“People’s United”) announced today receipt of regulatory approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System to complete the previously announced acquisition of People’s United by M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) (“M&T”).

The transaction has also received approval from both the New York State Department of Financial Services and the Connecticut Department of Banking. No further regulatory approvals are required. The merger is expected to be completed in accordance with the law and the agreement.

A sum of 8551612 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.46M shares. People’s United Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $21.05 and dropped to a low of $20.06 until finishing in the latest session at $20.07.

The one-year PBCT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.42.

Guru’s Opinion on People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]:

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for People’s United Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for People’s United Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PBCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for People’s United Financial Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBCT in the course of the last twelve months was 10.38.

PBCT Stock Performance Analysis:

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.79. With this latest performance, PBCT shares gained by 0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.71 for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.94, while it was recorded at 20.21 for the last single week of trading, and 17.90 for the last 200 days.

PBCT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for People’s United Financial Inc. go to 10.74%.

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,279 million, or 74.80% of PBCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBCT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 49,903,315, which is approximately -9.82% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,460,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $960.12 million in PBCT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $733.71 million in PBCT stock with ownership of nearly 3.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in People’s United Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:PBCT] by around 28,419,729 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 24,777,609 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 257,198,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,396,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBCT stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,503,326 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,909,970 shares during the same period.