Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] moved up 31.08: Why It’s Important

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OEG] surged by $0.46 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.02 during the day while it closed the day at $1.94. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Orbital Energy Group’s Subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services, and its Joint Venture Partner, Jingoli Power LLC, Begin Construction on 130-Megawatt Solar Project EPC Contract from Lightsource bp.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) (“Orbital”), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services (“OSS”), a leader in utility-scale solar power generation facilities, and its Joint Venture Partner, Jingoli Power LLC (jointly: OSS JPOW LLC) have signed a formal Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (“EPC”) contract (“the Contract”) and begun construction on a 130MWdc/100MWac solar farm in Alabama for Lightsource bp, a prominent global utility scale solar and storage developer and operator.

The Contract calls for OSS JPOW LLC to design, engineer, and build a utility-scale solar array to be delivered in late 2022. Under the Contract terms, OSS will provide full utility-scale EPC services, including substation construction. The project will consist of 350,000 solar panels installed across 800 acres of land and will provide enough power for 20,000 homes per year. This is the second such project awarded to OSS by this highly respected energy company. .

Orbital Energy Group Inc. stock has also gained 22.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OEG stock has declined by -13.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.11% and lost -11.42% year-on date.

The market cap for OEG stock reached $128.47 million, with 62.82 million shares outstanding and 49.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, OEG reached a trading volume of 9596784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OEG shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Orbital Energy Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $12, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on OEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbital Energy Group Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for OEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

OEG stock trade performance evaluation

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.01. With this latest performance, OEG shares gained by 28.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.53 for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7332, while it was recorded at 1.5820 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9630 for the last 200 days.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.85 and a Gross Margin at +6.12. Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.03.

Return on Total Capital for OEG is now -63.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.27. Additionally, OEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] managed to generate an average of -$106,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. go to 25.00%.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28 million, or 28.30% of OEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OEG stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 3,031,066, which is approximately 139.483% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD, holding 2,900,064 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.29 million in OEG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.04 million in OEG stock with ownership of nearly 21.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orbital Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OEG] by around 7,091,215 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 735,958 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 11,264,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,091,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OEG stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,340,886 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 186,134 shares during the same period.