Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] Is Currently 4.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] closed the trading session at $99.39 on 03/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $96.01, while the highest price level was $101.63. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Nutrien Files 2021 Annual Disclosures.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its 2021 Annual Report, including Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as its Annual Information Form are available on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and the Canadian Securities Administrators’ website at www.sedar.com.

The 2021 Annual Report can be reviewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of Nutrien’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/financial-reporting.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.17 percent and weekly performance of 15.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 62.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 37.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, NTR reached to a volume of 11329077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $80.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price from $68 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 48.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

NTR stock trade performance evaluation

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.58. With this latest performance, NTR shares gained by 37.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.06 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.31, while it was recorded at 91.40 for the last single week of trading, and 67.18 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.42. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.42.

Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nutrien Ltd. go to 66.50%.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,388 million, or 68.53% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 30,927,103, which is approximately 0.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,750,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.78 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly 2.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 25,944,601 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 28,334,406 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 297,212,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,491,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,416,397 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,156,762 shares during the same period.