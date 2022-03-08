Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] moved up 11.76: Why It’s Important

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] closed the trading session at $0.40 on 03/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.35, while the highest price level was $0.41. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Northern Dynasty: Economic Contribution Assessment Study for Alaska’s Pebble Project Shows Project Could Support Thousands of Jobs and Billions of Dollars of Economic Impact Annually While Reducing the Need for the U.S. to Import Copper to Meet its Green Energy Goals.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) announces it has released a comprehensive study authored by IHS Markit, a leading global source of critical information and insight, entitled ‘Economic Contribution Assessment of the Proposed Pebble Project to the US national and state economies.’ Commissioned by the Company, the IHS Markit report is an independent expert study that provides a detailed review of the significant economic benefits the proposed Pebble Project would have both nationally and at the state level, particularly for Alaskans. The report focuses on two potential scenarios – the Proposed Project and the Production Year 5 Potential Expansion with Gold Plant scenario[1] – consistent with those presented in the Company’s Preliminary Economic Assessment (the “2021 PEA”), the results of which were first published on September 9, 2021. More information on the Economic Contribution Assessment study can be found on the Company’s website at the following link (https:

“We believe that the Pebble Project would have a significant impact on the economic prosperity of Alaska, resulting from direct high paying jobs, significant purchases of equipment and supplies, and substantial government revenues and supply and service contracts,” said Mr. Ron Thiessen, Northern Dynasty President and CEO. “But what is also clear is that renewable energy systems utilize roughly five to nine times more copper than conventional power generation systems, and electric vehicles require three to four times as much as internal combustion engine vehicles. The Pebble Project could help the U.S. reduce its dependence on imports of copper metal as demand surges during the transition from an oil-based economy to electricity.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.62 percent and weekly performance of 14.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, NAK reached to a volume of 15796969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.65. With this latest performance, NAK shares gained by 29.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.92 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3311, while it was recorded at 0.3675 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4167 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for NAK is now -39.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.09. Additionally, NAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.38.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

There are presently around $25 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 31,856,624, which is approximately 15.026% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 13,901,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.98 million in NAK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $3.05 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly -4.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 4,620,049 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 7,727,447 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 58,024,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,371,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 158,598 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 790,783 shares during the same period.