Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Revenue clocked in at $88.70 million, up 36.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] traded at a high on 03/07/22, posting a 1.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.31. The company report on March 4, 2022 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – one more vessel sold – Strategic moves continue through one more sale.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10376590 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nordic American Tankers Limited stands at 10.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.09%.

The market cap for NAT stock reached $437.08 million, with 180.86 million shares outstanding and 167.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, NAT reached a trading volume of 10376590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]?

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69.

How has NAT stock performed recently?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.55. With this latest performance, NAT shares gained by 63.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.15 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.70, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 2.35 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]

There are presently around $126 million, or 29.20% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,530,449, which is approximately 2.811% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,024,174 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.68 million in NAT stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $11.43 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 17,673,036 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 9,831,455 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 27,816,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,320,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,036,392 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 553,263 shares during the same period.