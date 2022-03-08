Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] Is Currently -5.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] closed the trading session at $0.17 on 03/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1651, while the highest price level was $0.176. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Meten Holding Group Ltd. to Launch Blockchain Related ELT Courses.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten Holding Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, today announced that it plans to launch blockchain related ELT courses (the “Courses”) in early March 2022.

The Courses are designed by the English teaching experts from the Company and blockchain experts Mr. Jianing Yu and Mr. Jun Yang from Hainan HuoDa Education Technology Co., Ltd. (“HuoDa”), an advanced industry education institution focusing on the application of blockchain. The Courses provide professional English training to professionals in the blockchain industry.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.11 percent and weekly performance of -15.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.77M shares, METX reached to a volume of 14141228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for METX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on METX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten Holding Group Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.50.

METX stock trade performance evaluation

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.21. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.85 for Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2056, while it was recorded at 0.1888 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4794 for the last 200 days.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.68 and a Gross Margin at +30.49. Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.82.

Additionally, METX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 536.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] managed to generate an average of -$16,927 per employee.Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.10% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 7,212,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.86% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC., holding 511,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92000.0 in METX stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $69000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly 566.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meten Holding Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 8,136,121 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,049,404 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 434,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,751,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,663,066 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,039,223 shares during the same period.