Maxim Group lifts Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.53% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.51%. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Seanergy Maritime Sets Date for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast.

Earnings Release: Thursday, March 10th, 2022, Before Market Open in New York Webcast: Thursday, March 10th, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31st, 2021 before the market opens in New York on Thursday, March 10th, 2022. The same day, Thursday, March 10th, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company’s management will host a conference call to present the financial results.

Over the last 12 months, SHIP stock rose by 15.60%. The one-year Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.98. The average equity rating for SHIP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $221.94 million, with 166.71 million shares outstanding and 154.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, SHIP stock reached a trading volume of 11747826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHIP shares is $1.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. On May 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SHIP shares from 10 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95.

SHIP Stock Performance Analysis:

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.51. With this latest performance, SHIP shares gained by 22.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.03 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0230, while it was recorded at 1.1720 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0999 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.42 and a Gross Margin at +10.01. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.98.

Return on Total Capital for SHIP is now -0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.45. Additionally, SHIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] managed to generate an average of -$524,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 2.40% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 865,893, which is approximately -83.892% of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 723,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.82 million in SHIP stocks shares; and WEXFORD CAPITAL LP, currently with $0.63 million in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 1,375,168 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 15,609,871 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 12,866,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,118,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,299,387 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 6,248,214 shares during the same period.