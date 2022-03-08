Market cap of WeWork Inc. [WE] reaches 4.46B – now what?

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] traded at a high on 03/07/22, posting a 1.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.84. The company report on March 4, 2022 that WeWork Statement Regarding Potential Equity Investment.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) (“WeWork”), a leading flexible space provider, today issued the below statement regarding reports of exploring inbound interest for an additional equity investment:.

The company has no plans to issue additional equity at this time. Our liquidity at the end of the third quarter stands at $2.3 billion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11315896 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WeWork Inc. stands at 13.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.73%.

The market cap for WE stock reached $4.46 billion, with 716.43 million shares outstanding and 680.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, WE reached a trading volume of 11315896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WeWork Inc. [WE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77.

How has WE stock performed recently?

WeWork Inc. [WE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.37. With this latest performance, WE shares dropped by -31.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.54 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.70, while it was recorded at 5.67 for the last single week of trading, and 9.61 for the last 200 days.

WeWork Inc. [WE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for WeWork Inc. [WE]

There are presently around $2,564 million, or 80.10% of WE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 320,298,461, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 81,077,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $386.74 million in WE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $252.89 million in WE stock with ownership of nearly 631.776% of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in WeWork Inc. [NYSE:WE] by around 508,219,954 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 10,899,027 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 18,427,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 537,546,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WE stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 444,884,100 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 8,056,694 shares during the same period.