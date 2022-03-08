Market cap of Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] reaches 62.00B – now what?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] slipped around -1.89 points on Friday, while shares priced at $29.83 at the close of the session, down -5.96%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Uber CEO to Participate in Keynote Hosted by Morgan Stanley.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, will participate in a keynote at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022. Mr. Khosrowshahi is scheduled to appear at 3:00pm PT (6:00pm ET).

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

Uber Technologies Inc. stock is now -28.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UBER Stock saw the intraday high of $31.73 and lowest of $29.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.50, which means current price is +1.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 32.34M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 52094259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $60.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $70 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $69, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on UBER stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UBER shares from 75 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

How has UBER stock performed recently?

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.72. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -19.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.99 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.15, while it was recorded at 33.10 for the last single week of trading, and 43.08 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $42,376 million, or 74.60% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 117,007,410, which is approximately 11.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 88,398,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.34 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly -19.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 739 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 198,883,653 shares. Additionally, 462 investors decreased positions by around 164,774,439 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 1,056,917,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,420,575,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 252 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,616,023 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 20,150,330 shares during the same period.