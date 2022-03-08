Market cap of Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] reaches 56.69M – now what?

Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ: TOPS] gained 31.86% or 0.36 points to close at $1.49 with a heavy trading volume of 11290299 shares. The company report on March 2, 2022 that TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery of Its 2nd Supertanker (Very Large Crude Oil Carrier).

TOP Ships Inc., an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels, announced today that it took delivery of the very high specification, scrubber fitted, 300,000 dwt newbuilding Very Large Crude Oil Carrier (VLCC) vessel M/T Legio X Equestris constructed at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea. The vessel is preparing to commence in a few days its previously announced time charter employment with a major oil trader for three years with two yearly extensions at the charterer’s option. The revenue backlog expected to be generated by this fixture, assuming all options are exercised, is about $68.5 million. For 2022 alone, this charter is expected to contribute $10.8 million in revenue.

It opened the trading session at $1.24, the shares rose to $1.64 and dropped to $1.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TOPS points out that the company has recorded 15.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -112.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 579.82K shares, TOPS reached to a volume of 11290299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Top Ships Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Top Ships Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Top Ships Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for TOPS stock

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.51. With this latest performance, TOPS shares gained by 88.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.02 for Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9227, while it was recorded at 1.1760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2597 for the last 200 days.

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51 and a Gross Margin at +39.31. Top Ships Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.89.

Return on Total Capital for TOPS is now 4.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.05. Additionally, TOPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] managed to generate an average of -$167,779 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 187.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Top Ships Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.90% of TOPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOPS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 347,685, which is approximately 286.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 136,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in TOPS stocks shares; and CETERA ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.14 million in TOPS stock with ownership of nearly -15.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Top Ships Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ:TOPS] by around 499,707 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 165,489 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 169,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 834,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOPS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,883 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 147,697 shares during the same period.