Market cap of SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] reaches 8.86B – now what?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] traded at a low on 03/04/22, posting a -6.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.00. The company report on March 4, 2022 that SoFi to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, today announced that it will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in March. SoFi’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Noto, will participate in a moderated fireside chat discussion at Bank of America’s ’22 Electronic Payment Symposium. SoFi’s Chief Financial Officer, Chris Lapointe, will participate in moderated fireside chat discussions at the JMP Securities Technology Conference and the UBS Digital Asset Day.

Full session details for the conference appearances are as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 62907779 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at 9.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.61%.

The market cap for SOFI stock reached $8.86 billion, with 799.63 million shares outstanding and 618.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 58.18M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 62907779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $17.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

How has SOFI stock performed recently?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.28. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -17.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.80 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.84, while it was recorded at 10.98 for the last single week of trading, and 16.62 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.79 and a Gross Margin at +41.65. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.70.

Earnings analysis for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoFi Technologies Inc. go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

There are presently around $4,229 million, or 36.70% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,933, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53,386,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $533.86 million in SOFI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $352.73 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly -2.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 335 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 93,425,006 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 24,896,014 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 304,621,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 422,942,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,543,143 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 9,745,042 shares during the same period.