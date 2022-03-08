Market cap of Sabre Corporation [SABR] reaches 2.78B – now what?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] loss -9.56% or -0.84 points to close at $7.95 with a heavy trading volume of 8878180 shares. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Sabre terminates distribution agreement with Aeroflot.

Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology company in the travel industry, today announced that it has terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, the largest government-majority owned carrier in Russia. Sabre is taking immediate steps to remove Aeroflot flight content from its global distribution system (GDS), a marketplace used by travel agencies, travel websites and corporations around the world to shop, book and service flight reservations.

“Sabre has been monitoring the evolving situation in Ukraine with increasing concern. From the beginning, our primary focus has been the safety of our team members in the impacted region, as well as doing our part to support the much-needed relief efforts,” said Sean Menke, CEO of Sabre. “We are taking a stand against this military conflict. We are complying, and will continue to comply, with sanctions imposed against Russia. In addition, today we announced that Sabre has terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, removing its content from our GDS.”.

It opened the trading session at $8.68, the shares rose to $8.90 and dropped to $7.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SABR points out that the company has recorded -26.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.02M shares, SABR reached to a volume of 8878180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SABR stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SABR shares from 5 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65.

Trading performance analysis for SABR stock

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.26. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.84 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.48, while it was recorded at 9.24 for the last single week of trading, and 10.72 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sabre Corporation [SABR]

There are presently around $3,047 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,566,496, which is approximately 9.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,198,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $256.65 million in SABR stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $199.29 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly 12.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

183 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 40,911,396 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 49,615,198 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 256,093,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,620,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,789,363 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 17,999,436 shares during the same period.