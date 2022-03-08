Market cap of OceanPal Inc. [OP] reaches 11.11M – now what?

OceanPal Inc. [NASDAQ: OP] gained 101.60% on the last trading session, reaching $1.26 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2022 that OceanPal Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that, it has entered into a time charter contract with Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd. for its Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso. The gross charter rate is US$24,500 per day minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum ninety (90) days up to maximum August 5, 2022. The charter is expected to commence on March 9, 2022. The m/v Calipso is currently chartered, as previously announced, at a gross charter rate of US$17,850 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Calipso” is a 73,691 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2005.

OceanPal Inc. represents 8.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.11 million with the latest information. OP stock price has been found in the range of $0.72 to $1.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, OP reached a trading volume of 105591071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

OceanPal Inc. [OP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 166.95.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.65 for OceanPal Inc. [OP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0654, while it was recorded at 0.6860 for the last single week of trading.

OceanPal Inc. [OP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OceanPal Inc. [OP] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.04 and a Gross Margin at +66.74. OceanPal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.39.

An analysis of insider ownership at OceanPal Inc. [OP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.00% of OP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OP stocks are: OSMIUM PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 145,076, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.15% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 115,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72000.0 in OP stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $70000.0 in OP stock with ownership of nearly 227.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in OceanPal Inc. [NASDAQ:OP] by around 317,028 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 1,666,103 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,315,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 667,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OP stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 225,387 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,303,989 shares during the same period.