Market cap of New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] reaches 21.34M – now what?

New Concept Energy Inc. [AMEX: GBR] closed the trading session at $5.27 on 03/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.31, while the highest price level was $6.25. The company report on November 10, 2021 that New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas-based company, today reported Results of Operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company reported net loss from continuing operations of $8,000 for three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to net income of $82,000 for the similar period in 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 121.43 percent and weekly performance of 77.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 88.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 105.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 487.63K shares, GBR reached to a volume of 12360191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Concept Energy Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 213.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

GBR stock trade performance evaluation

New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.44. With this latest performance, GBR shares gained by 88.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.14 for New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.69, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.81 for the last 200 days.

New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] shares currently have an operating margin of -363.37 and a Gross Margin at +28.71. New Concept Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.49.

Return on Total Capital for GBR is now -10.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.02. Additionally, GBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] managed to generate an average of -$26,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.New Concept Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 45.70 and a Current Ratio set at 45.70.

New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.10% of GBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 208,502, which is approximately -0.534% of the company’s market cap and around 29.29% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 87,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in GBR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.12 million in GBR stock with ownership of nearly 153.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Concept Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in New Concept Energy Inc. [AMEX:GBR] by around 120,738 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 55,394 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 239,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 97,694 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 49,787 shares during the same period.