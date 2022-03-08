Market cap of Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] reaches 34.91M – now what?

Mexco Energy Corporation [AMEX: MXC] gained 21.73% on the last trading session, reaching $30.36 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Allied Corp Supports Veteran Focused National Organization “Tac-tical Games” as Platinum Sponsor.

Mexco Energy Corporation represents 2.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.91 million with the latest information. MXC stock price has been found in the range of $22.01 to $43.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 155.57K shares, MXC reached a trading volume of 8917968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mexco Energy Corporation is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for MXC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.90.

Trading performance analysis for MXC stock

Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 114.10. With this latest performance, MXC shares gained by 189.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 225.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 302.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 91.29 for Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.26, while it was recorded at 19.40 for the last single week of trading, and 10.13 for the last 200 days.

Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.67 and a Gross Margin at +35.45. Mexco Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.57.

Return on Total Capital for MXC is now 1.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.34. Additionally, MXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] managed to generate an average of $31,186 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Mexco Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC]

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.50% of MXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MXC stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 40,095, which is approximately 20.594% of the company’s market cap and around 48.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.5 million in MXC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.5 million in MXC stock with ownership of nearly 1.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mexco Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Mexco Energy Corporation [AMEX:MXC] by around 23,887 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,403 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 82,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MXC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,740 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.