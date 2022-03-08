Market cap of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] reaches 45.01M – now what?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.2399 during the day while it closed the day at $0.20. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Plan to Host A Cell Bank on Color World Metaverse Platform, Providing Users with Their Own Exclusive Health Accounts.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (“AI”) in the entertainment industry, announced today its wholly-own subsidiary Color Sky Entertainment Ltd. has reached a strategic cooperation with Bobaiyue Biotech (“Bobaiyue Biotech”) and established a cell bank on its Color World metaverse platform, which also represents the platform’s extending another business track. In the future, Color World will give full play to its own technology and artificial intelligence, promoting it with its partners in the biotechnology area globally.

With the launch of the Color World metaverse platform in Apple and Android app stores, people around the world can now download it easily. With over one million app downloads already, the Asian version of it will also be available in the app stores soon, by which time users in Asia will also increase a lot. Such a huge user base has also brought a lot of business potentials. Many enterprise merchants have begun to settle in Color World, taking advantage of the metaverse trend to expand the industrial sector in the era of “Internet +”. The biomedical area is a brand-new track of the Color World metaverse platform. Color Star and Bobaiyue Biotech will collaborate to build the “Color Cell Bank”.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock has also loss -14.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSCW stock has declined by -60.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -81.52% and lost -60.28% year-on date.

The market cap for CSCW stock reached $45.01 million, with 146.04 million shares outstanding and 124.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 19766550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CSCW stock trade performance evaluation

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.63. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -54.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.04 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4446, while it was recorded at 0.2306 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7117 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 373,196, which is approximately 66.338% of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 103,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $15000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 424,327 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 8,777,089 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,485,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 716,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,491 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 8,749,425 shares during the same period.