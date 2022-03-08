Market Analysts see Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [NASDAQ: PXS] gained 62.60% on the last trading session, reaching $1.00 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Pyxis Tankers Announces Completion of Sale of Two Small Tankers & Chartering Update.

Maroussi, Greece, March 2, 2022 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS),, an international pure play product tanker company, today announced that it has completed the sales of the Northsea Alpha and Northsea Beta, two 2010 built 8,600 dwt product tankers, for the aggregate sale price of $8.9 million. After repayment of bank debt and related transaction costs, Company received aggregate net cash proceeds of approximately $3.1 million. The sale of these non-core assets will improve our liquidity and reduce outstanding loans.

Valentios Valentis, our Chairman & CEO, provided the following brief chartering update:.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. represents 38.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.66 million with the latest information. PXS stock price has been found in the range of $0.58 to $1.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 327.83K shares, PXS reached a trading volume of 19908051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXS shares is $1.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Financial have made an estimate for Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2018, representing the official price target for Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Hold rating on PXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pyxis Tankers Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for PXS stock

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 78.89. With this latest performance, PXS shares gained by 117.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.37 for Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5190, while it was recorded at 0.6658 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7012 for the last 200 days.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.70% of PXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 388,300, which is approximately 45.159% of the company’s market cap and around 59.99% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 42,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in PXS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $19000.0 in PXS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pyxis Tankers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. [NASDAQ:PXS] by around 184,698 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 50,273 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 324,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 559,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,295 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 25,274 shares during the same period.