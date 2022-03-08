Market Analysts see PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] falling to $0.80. Time to buy?

PEDEVCO Corp. [AMEX: PED] price surged by 27.04 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on March 7, 2022 that PEDEVCO to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) (“PEDEVCO”) today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference to be held in Dana Point, California on March 13-15, 2022. J. Douglas Schick, President of the Company, will host one-on-one meetings with investors during the Conference. An updated investor deck prepared in conjunction with the Conference will be posted on the Company’s web site, www.pedevco.com on Monday, March 7, 2022.

A sum of 18475537 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 680.68K shares. PEDEVCO Corp. shares reached a high of $2.06 and dropped to a low of $1.61 until finishing in the latest session at $2.02.

The one-year PED stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.02.

Guru’s Opinion on PEDEVCO Corp. [PED]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for PEDEVCO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PEDEVCO Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for PED in the course of the last twelve months was 41.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.80.

PED Stock Performance Analysis:

PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.25. With this latest performance, PED shares gained by 66.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.28 for PEDEVCO Corp. [PED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2400, while it was recorded at 1.5700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3200 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PEDEVCO Corp. Fundamentals:

PEDEVCO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 5.10% of PED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PED stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,623,311, which is approximately 10372.974% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 678,005 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 million in PED stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.21 million in PED stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PEDEVCO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in PEDEVCO Corp. [AMEX:PED] by around 2,876,203 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 287,465 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,125,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,288,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PED stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 633,948 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 82,472 shares during the same period.