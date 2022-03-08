Market Analysts see Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] falling to $29. Time to buy?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] traded at a high on 03/04/22, posting a 17.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.15. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Occidental Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Senior Notes.

Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced that it has commenced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer” and collectively, the “Offers”) to purchase its outstanding notes listed in the tables below (the “Notes,” and each, a “Series” of Notes) in two separate pools (each, a “Pool”). Occidental’s obligation to accept for purchase, based on the Acceptance Priority Levels (as defined below) set forth in the columns entitled “Acceptance Priority Level” in the tables below, and pay for Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn is limited to an aggregate amount (including principal and premium but excluding accrued and unpaid interest) of (a) $1,500,000,000 (as such amount may be increased or waived pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, the “Pool 1 Maximum Purchase Price”) for all of the Pool 1 Notes (as defined below) and (b) $1,000,000,000 (as such amount may be increased or waived pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, the “Pool 2 Maximum Purchase Price”) for all of the Pool 2 Notes (as defined below). The Offers are being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated February 28, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Capitalized terms used in this release but not otherwise defined have the meaning given in the Offer to Purchase.

The Offers will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 4, 2022, unless extended or earlier terminated as described in the Offer to Purchase (such time and date, as they may be extended, the “Expiration Time”). Holders of the Notes (“Holders”) may withdraw their validly tendered Notes at any time at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 4, 2022, unless extended (such time and date, as they may be extended, the “Withdrawal Time”). Holders are urged to read the Offer to Purchase carefully before making any decision with respect to the Offers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 101483083 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stands at 9.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.92%.

The market cap for OXY stock reached $44.60 billion, with 936.80 million shares outstanding and 931.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.83M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 101483083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $46.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $37 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $50, while Truist kept a Buy rating on OXY stock. On September 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OXY shares from 35 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.94. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 41.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.78 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.21, while it was recorded at 48.56 for the last single week of trading, and 31.02 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.99 and a Gross Margin at +29.29. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

There are presently around $39,261 million, or 75.60% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 112,531,760, which is approximately -2.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 99,516,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.59 billion in OXY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.34 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly 0.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 384 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 57,482,669 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 34,963,430 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 606,778,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 699,224,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,122,212 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 10,567,453 shares during the same period.