Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $76

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] plunged by -$3.19 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $78.685 during the day while it closed the day at $74.54. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Marathon Petroleum Corp Announces Joint Venture for Martinez Renewable Fuels Project with Neste.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today announced it has entered into definitive agreements to form a joint venture with Neste for Marathon’s Martinez renewable fuels project. The partnership will be structured as a 50/50 joint venture with Neste expected to contribute a total of $1 billion, inclusive of half of the total project development costs projected through the completion of the project. MPC will continue to manage project execution and operate the facility once construction is complete. The closing of the joint venture is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including obtaining the necessary permits, which depend upon certification of a final Environmental Impact Report.

This strategic partnership is expected to advance the current project objectives of delivering low carbon intensity fuels to support California’s climate goals. MPC and Neste will leverage their complementary core competencies in the joint venture. MPC brings experience in renewable diesel facility conversion, large capital project execution, and operating expertise in the California market. Neste brings knowledge in sustainable feedstock sourcing and in renewable liquid fuels production. The joint venture reflects both partners’ commitment to obtain low carbon intensity feedstocks to achieve the project objectives of providing fuels that meet the demand driven by the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS).

Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock has also loss -4.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MPC stock has inclined by 20.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.99% and gained 16.49% year-on date.

The market cap for MPC stock reached $41.94 billion, with 601.00 million shares outstanding and 563.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.73M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 9366884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $86.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $67, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 29.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MPC stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.28. With this latest performance, MPC shares dropped by -3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.73 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.35, while it was recorded at 76.33 for the last single week of trading, and 64.06 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +5.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 24.05%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,057 million, or 81.40% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,814,113, which is approximately -3.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,626,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.4 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.22 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -3.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 521 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 19,156,690 shares. Additionally, 466 investors decreased positions by around 47,279,365 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 384,567,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 451,003,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,143,243 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 6,522,151 shares during the same period.