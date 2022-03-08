Lyft Inc. [LYFT] fell -19.31% so far this year. What now?

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] price plunged by -2.27 percent to reach at -$0.8. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Lyft Announces Solid Q4’21 and Fiscal 2021 Results.

FY21 revenue of $3.2 billion grew 36% year-over-year.

Net loss for fiscal year 2021 significantly narrowed by over 40%.

A sum of 8645248 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.94M shares. Lyft Inc. shares reached a high of $38.07 and dropped to a low of $34.44 until finishing in the latest session at $34.48.

The one-year LYFT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.4. The average equity rating for LYFT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $56.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $46 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $54, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on LYFT stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LYFT shares from 67 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.17.

LYFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.45. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.78 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.19, while it was recorded at 36.67 for the last single week of trading, and 48.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lyft Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.74 and a Gross Margin at +36.05. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.36.

Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,756 million, or 82.60% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 49,691,620, which is approximately 1.735% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 31,019,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in LYFT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $880.06 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 1.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 28,416,158 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 21,545,103 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 226,563,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,524,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,579,399 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 6,228,043 shares during the same period.