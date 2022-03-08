KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] surged by $3.97 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $84.39 during the day while it closed the day at $84.18. The company report on February 28, 2022 that NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout March.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced that members of the senior management team will participate in various investor meetings throughout March. They plan to discuss, among other things, long-term growth rate expectations for NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners. A copy of the presentation materials is available at www.NextEraEnergy.com/investors or www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

NextEra Energy, Inc.NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is the largest vertically integrated rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, and serves more than 5.7 million customer accounts, supporting more than 11 million residents across Florida with clean, reliable and affordable electricity. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune’s 2022 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” recognized on Fortune’s 2021 list of companies that “Change the World” and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

NextEra Energy Inc. stock has also gained 7.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEE stock has declined by -4.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.76% and lost -9.83% year-on date.

The market cap for NEE stock reached $162.30 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.10M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 19937714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $91.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $87 to $85, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 37.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NEE stock trade performance evaluation

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.55. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 11.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.12 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.72, while it was recorded at 79.63 for the last single week of trading, and 81.15 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.21 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.07%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $127,163 million, or 79.90% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 178,849,315, which is approximately 0.667% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,328,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.08 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.38 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 0.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,252 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 56,487,842 shares. Additionally, 868 investors decreased positions by around 41,012,778 shares, while 321 investors held positions by with 1,413,113,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,510,614,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 295 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,012,738 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,293,324 shares during the same period.