ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] stock Initiated by Alliance Global Partners analyst, price target now $4.20

ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE: IO] price surged by 73.75 percent to reach at $0.59. The company report on February 15, 2022 that ION announces a continued forbearance and amendment extension related to its revolving credit agreement and forbearance agreement extension related to its senior secured second priority notes due 2025.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) announced today that it has entered into a Second Forbearance and Sixth Amendment extension with PNC Bank, National Association (“PNC”), under its Revolving Credit and Security Agreement dated August 22, 2014 (as amended, the “Credit Agreement”), pursuant to which PNC has agreed to waive, through and including March 8, 2022, a cross default that would have occurred under the Credit Agreement by virtue of ION’s missing and still not having paid, the interest payment on the 2025 Notes that was due on December 15, 2021. In addition, ION also announced that it had entered into Amendment No. 1 to the Forbearance Agreement with holders of more than 79% of its 2025 Notes to continue to forbear until March 8, 2022 from enforcing their rights and remedies arising as a result of ION’s failure to make the December 15, 2021 interest payment due on the 2025 Notes. The forbearances are subject to the terms and conditions of the relevant agreements with PNC and the note holders, which are described in more detail in our current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

ION remains in continuing discussions with PNC and the holders of its 2025 Notes and other indebtedness regarding various strategic alternatives to strengthen its financial position and maximize stakeholder value. These strategic alternatives include, among others, a sale or business combination transaction or sales of assets, any of which may be executed as part of an in-court or out-of-court restructuring process.

A sum of 31435378 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.01M shares. ION Geophysical Corporation shares reached a high of $1.48 and dropped to a low of $0.93 until finishing in the latest session at $1.39.

The one-year IO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.73. The average equity rating for IO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IO shares is $3.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for ION Geophysical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for ION Geophysical Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ION Geophysical Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for IO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26.

IO Stock Performance Analysis:

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 139.24. With this latest performance, IO shares gained by 180.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.06 for ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7340, while it was recorded at 0.7770 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4241 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ION Geophysical Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.56 and a Gross Margin at +34.91. ION Geophysical Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.34.

Return on Total Capital for IO is now -7.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.20. Additionally, IO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 162.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] managed to generate an average of -$86,974 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.ION Geophysical Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

IO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ION Geophysical Corporation go to 18.00%.

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 20.20% of IO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IO stocks are: GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 2,672,096, which is approximately -9.539% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 910,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.73 million in IO stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $0.2 million in IO stock with ownership of nearly -0.329% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ION Geophysical Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE:IO] by around 363,905 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 890,640 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,642,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,897,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IO stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 242,569 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 491,410 shares during the same period.