ING Groep N.V. [ING] is -30.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] price plunged by -10.74 percent to reach at -$1.17. The company report on March 4, 2022 that Update on Russia and Ukraine.

Following the recent developments in Ukraine and Russia, ING published an update on its position in both countries as per 28 February 2022.

A sum of 12966097 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.25M shares. ING Groep N.V. shares reached a high of $10.03 and dropped to a low of $9.60 until finishing in the latest session at $9.72.

The one-year ING stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.57. The average equity rating for ING stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $18.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 70.51.

ING Stock Performance Analysis:

ING Groep N.V. [ING] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.42. With this latest performance, ING shares dropped by -36.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.53 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.20, while it was recorded at 10.72 for the last single week of trading, and 13.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ING Groep N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.68. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.83.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 2.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 354.21. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 354.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.98.

ING Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to -2.70%.

ING Groep N.V. [ING] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,360 million, or 3.80% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 48,444,462, which is approximately 4.456% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 9,348,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.87 million in ING stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $67.87 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly 3.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 9,726,457 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 14,243,289 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 115,948,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,918,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,625,832 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 11,042,435 shares during the same period.