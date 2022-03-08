Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Stock trading around $3.36 per share: What’s Next?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.44% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -42.07%. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Grab Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Strong end to 2021 with another record quarter and year in Gross Merchandise Value (“GMV”), exceeding the high end of full year 2021 guidance range.

2021 GMV grew 29% year-over-year (“YoY”) to $16.1 billion, and Q4 GMV grew 26% YoY to $4.5 billion.

Over the last 12 months, GRAB stock dropped by -70.83%. The one-year Grab Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.66. The average equity rating for GRAB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.27 billion, with 3.65 billion shares outstanding and 2.58 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.91M shares, GRAB stock reached a trading volume of 85802733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $7.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.59.

GRAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.07. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -38.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.65 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.95, while it was recorded at 4.63 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Grab Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] managed to generate an average of -$65,499,944 per employee.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,871 million, or 40.50% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 699,175,218, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.71% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 159,523,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $536.0 million in GRAB stocks shares; and MUFG BANK, LTD., currently with $480.19 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 1,417,378,414 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 5,899,808 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 26,462,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,449,740,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,102,599,323 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,512,741 shares during the same period.