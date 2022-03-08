Goldman slashes price target on Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] – find out why.

Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ: MNDT] jumped around 3.11 points on Monday, while shares priced at $22.49 at the close of the session, up 16.05%. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Mandiant Deepens Commitment to Public Sector, Achieves FedRAMP Ready Designation at the High Impact Level.

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) today announced that it has earned Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready designation at the High Impact level for Mandiant Advantage Automated Defense. In achieving this designation, Mandiant enables federal agencies to leverage its accelerated threat detection, prioritization and response capabilities to confidently protect their most sensitive, unclassified data in cloud environments. The listing appears as Mandiant Advantage Services in the FedRAMP marketplace.

“Ensuring the cyber security of federal, state and local agencies is critical to the national security of our country and aligns with Mandiant’s mission to make every organization both secure from cyber threats and confident in their readiness,” said J.D. Jack, Vice President of U.S. Public Sector at Mandiant. “Securing FedRAMP Ready designation for Automated Defense lays the foundation for full FedRAMP authorization across our entire Mandiant Advantage platform and illustrates our continuous dedication to public sector customers, enabling them to drive innovation, enhance efficiency and improve effectiveness. This designation should also provide our governmental customers with the assurance that Mandiant is tirelessly working around the clock to help keep their data safe.”.

Mandiant Inc. stock is now 28.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MNDT Stock saw the intraday high of $23.33 and lowest of $18.545 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.80, which means current price is +63.50% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, MNDT reached a trading volume of 14832954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNDT shares is $19.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mandiant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mandiant Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNDT in the course of the last twelve months was 147.94.

How has MNDT stock performed recently?

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.59. With this latest performance, MNDT shares gained by 55.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.23 for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.08, while it was recorded at 20.48 for the last single week of trading, and 18.38 for the last 200 days.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.52 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. Mandiant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Mandiant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]

There are presently around $3,815 million, or 92.40% of MNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,727,091, which is approximately -1.138% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,082,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.57 million in MNDT stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $310.22 million in MNDT stock with ownership of nearly 4.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mandiant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ:MNDT] by around 36,169,170 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 28,813,347 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 131,867,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,849,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,083,069 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 19,791,583 shares during the same period.