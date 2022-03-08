Frontline Ltd. [FRO] moved up 9.43: Why It’s Important

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] jumped around 0.89 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.33 at the close of the session, up 9.43%. The company report on March 7, 2022 that FRO – Changes to the Board composition.

Frontline Ltd. (“Frontline” or “the Company”) announces the appointment of Mr. Jens Martin Jensen as Director.

Jens Martin Arveschoug Jensen joined Seatankers Management 1st March, 2022 – prior to that he was the CEO of Athenian Holdings. He previously served as Head of Shipping at New Fortress Energy (USA) and prior to that he was a Partner at Pillarstone Europe. From May 2008 to September 2014, he was the CEO of Frontline Management AS. Mr. Jensen has served as a director of various companies, including 2020 Bulkers Ltd, Frontline Ltd and Flex LNG Limited. Prior to these roles, he was a Partner/Director at Island Shipbrokers between the periods of 1996 – 2004 and held various positions at A.P. Moller/Maersk Group during 1985-1996 in Copenhagen, Mexico City, Tokyo and Singapore. Mr. Jensen is a Danish citizen and resides in the UK.

Frontline Ltd. stock is now 46.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FRO Stock saw the intraday high of $10.425 and lowest of $9.2408 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.94, which means current price is +69.34% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, FRO reached a trading volume of 8483478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frontline Ltd. [FRO]?

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FRO stock. On February 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FRO shares from 5.50 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has FRO stock performed recently?

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.78. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 56.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.73 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.59, while it was recorded at 9.52 for the last single week of trading, and 7.98 for the last 200 days.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]

There are presently around $412 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 11,499,940, which is approximately 10.259% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,325,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.35 million in FRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $43.02 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 20.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontline Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 5,435,031 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 5,689,871 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 28,755,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,880,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,614,998 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,283,540 shares during the same period.