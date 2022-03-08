For Newmont Corporation [NEM], Analyst sees a rise to $65. What next?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] traded at a high on 03/07/22, posting a 4.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $77.85. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Newmont Reports 2021 Mineral Reserves of 93 million Gold Ounces and 65 million Gold Equivalent Ounces.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) reported gold Mineral Reserves (reserves) of 92.8 million attributable ounces for 2021 compared to the Company’s 94.2 million ounces at the end of 2020. Newmont has significant upside to other metals, including more than 15 billion pounds of copper reserves and nearly 600 million ounces of silver reserves. In addition, reserves and resources were further strengthened with the purchase of Buenaventura’s 43.65% interest in Minera Yanacocha in February 2022, adding 2.7 million ounces of gold reserves, 11.0 million gold resources, 700 million pounds of copper reserves and 2.6 billion copper resources.1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006208/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14439493 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Newmont Corporation stands at 4.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.62%.

The market cap for NEM stock reached $58.71 billion, with 796.00 million shares outstanding and 791.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.89M shares, NEM reached a trading volume of 14439493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Newmont Corporation [NEM]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $69, while CIBC kept a Neutral rating on NEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 67.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has NEM stock performed recently?

Newmont Corporation [NEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.60. With this latest performance, NEM shares gained by 25.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.70 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.56, while it was recorded at 72.32 for the last single week of trading, and 60.67 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.72 and a Gross Margin at +19.49. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Newmont Corporation [NEM]

There are presently around $46,237 million, or 81.40% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 91,635,497, which is approximately -0.579% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,686,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.88 billion in NEM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.0 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly 1.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmont Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 548 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 42,278,235 shares. Additionally, 482 investors decreased positions by around 34,633,124 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 545,552,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 622,463,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,024,814 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,296,191 shares during the same period.