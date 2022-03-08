Exane BNP Paribas lifts Visa Inc. [V] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.79% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.76%. The company report on March 5, 2022 that Visa Suspends All Russia Operations.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) today announced it is suspending its Russia operations.

Effective immediately, Visa will work with its clients and partners within Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days. Once complete, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside the country and any Visa cards issued by financial institutions outside of Russia will no longer work within the Russian Federation.

Over the last 12 months, V stock dropped by -13.42%. The one-year Visa Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.88.

The market cap for the stock reached $413.72 billion, with 2.11 billion shares outstanding and 1.65 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.45M shares, V stock reached a trading volume of 13400018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Visa Inc. [V]:

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $255 to $220. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on V stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for V shares from 297 to 284.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 7.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 33.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

V Stock Performance Analysis:

Visa Inc. [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.76. With this latest performance, V shares dropped by -17.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.22 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.94, while it was recorded at 203.13 for the last single week of trading, and 224.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Visa Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.66 and a Gross Margin at +76.05. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.82.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 26.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.46. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $558,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

V Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 18.37%.

Visa Inc. [V] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $311,382 million, or 96.10% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,761,460, which is approximately -0.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 129,031,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.84 billion in V stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.93 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly 2.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,808 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 99,183,379 shares. Additionally, 1,295 investors decreased positions by around 112,631,267 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 1,342,842,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,554,657,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 351 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,165,570 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 10,472,628 shares during the same period.