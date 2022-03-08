Evercore ISI slashes price target on StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] – find out why.

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] price plunged by -5.45 percent to reach at -$0.53. The company report on March 7, 2022 that StoneCo Ltd. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 10, 2022.

StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone”) today announces that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 5:00pm ET (7:00pm BRT). A press release with fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (412) 317-6346 or (844) 204-8586 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 11 3181-8565. Callers from the UK can dial +44 20 3795-9972. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone’s investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

A sum of 9242300 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.69M shares. StoneCo Ltd. shares reached a high of $9.99 and dropped to a low of $9.185 until finishing in the latest session at $9.20.

The one-year STNE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.16. The average equity rating for STNE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $21.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities dropped their target price from $60 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $19, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on STNE stock. On January 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for STNE shares from 47 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.15. With this latest performance, STNE shares dropped by -29.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.00 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.11, while it was recorded at 10.26 for the last single week of trading, and 36.94 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 4.11%.

There are presently around $1,749 million, or 73.60% of STNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 37,151,046, which is approximately -0.157% of the company’s market cap and around 14.56% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 10,695,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.07 million in STNE stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $90.94 million in STNE stock with ownership of nearly 58.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StoneCo Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE] by around 57,308,276 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 74,005,394 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 48,429,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,743,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNE stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,859,904 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 47,894,852 shares during the same period.