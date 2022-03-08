eBay Inc. [EBAY] Is Currently -1.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.46% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.48%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that eBay Launches an Unprecedented Drop from the Top Women of Sneaker Culture – Featuring the Kicks that Wouldn’t Exist without Them.

For the first time, the new Trailblazers Collection brings together iconic sneakers created by – and for – the females who’ve paved the way.

Today, eBay announces the Trailblazers Collection, an exclusive drop that highlights sneakers designed or inspired by the industry’s most influential women. Kicking off Women’s History Month, this one-of-a-kind event combines beloved styles with incredible backstories and celebrates the undeniable influence of women on sneaker culture.

Over the last 12 months, EBAY stock rose by 2.54%. The one-year eBay Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.41. The average equity rating for EBAY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.51 billion, with 607.00 million shares outstanding and 562.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.16M shares, EBAY stock reached a trading volume of 9961361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $68.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $85 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $60, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on EBAY stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 70 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

EBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.58 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.19, while it was recorded at 54.87 for the last single week of trading, and 67.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eBay Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

EBAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 9.65%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,079 million, or 93.00% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,694,614, which is approximately -3.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,596,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.86 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -20.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 499 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 33,197,178 shares. Additionally, 518 investors decreased positions by around 68,817,722 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 420,426,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 522,441,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,674,221 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 11,865,940 shares during the same period.