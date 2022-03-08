DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Is Currently -1.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] loss -1.05% or -0.22 points to close at $20.69 with a heavy trading volume of 22681177 shares. The company report on March 4, 2022 that March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month – Do You Know the Myths?.

Author: Christine Thurmond, Senior Director of Responsible Gaming.

It opened the trading session at $21.28, the shares rose to $22.11 and dropped to $20.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DKNG points out that the company has recorded -66.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 25.62M shares, DKNG reached to a volume of 22681177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $36.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $30 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $32, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on DKNG stock. On February 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DKNG shares from 46 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25.

Trading performance analysis for DKNG stock

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.80. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -5.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.28 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.30, while it was recorded at 22.40 for the last single week of trading, and 41.64 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -114.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.72. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.57.

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to -6.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

There are presently around $5,620 million, or 65.00% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,338,845, which is approximately 6.555% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 20,996,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $434.42 million in DKNG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $408.63 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly -0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DraftKings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 44,544,574 shares. Additionally, 419 investors decreased positions by around 32,230,624 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 194,858,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,633,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,331,929 shares, while 187 institutional investors sold positions of 6,611,890 shares during the same period.