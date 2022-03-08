Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] Is Currently -10.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] closed the trading session at $9.98 on 03/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.85, while the highest price level was $10.295. The company report on February 14, 2022 that UPDATE — Apollo Funds to Acquire Majority Stake in Novolex.

A Leading Sustainable Packaging Provider Poised for Continued Growth.

Apollo (NYSE: APO) and Novolex Holdings LLC (“Novolex” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer of diverse packaging products for the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets, today announced that funds managed by Apollo affiliates (the “Apollo Funds”) have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the majority of the Company from funds managed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). Carlyle will retain a minority stake in the Company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.16 percent and weekly performance of -25.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, DB reached to a volume of 14416836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]:

Kepler have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 329.52.

DB stock trade performance evaluation

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.74. With this latest performance, DB shares dropped by -30.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.73 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.73, while it was recorded at 11.31 for the last single week of trading, and 13.14 for the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 1.01%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,768 million, or 31.49% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 119,867,976, which is approximately 16.409% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 68,885,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $687.48 million in DB stocks shares; and HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $672.55 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 71,212,083 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 29,774,664 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 476,949,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 577,935,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,007,227 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,894,967 shares during the same period.