Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] is 44.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] surged by $0.89 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $27.93 during the day while it closed the day at $27.00. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Coterra Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results, Provides 2022 Outlook and Updates Shareholder Return Strategy.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra” or the “Company”) today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial and operating results. On October 1, 2021, Coterra announced that the merger involving the Company, which was formerly named Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (“Cabot”), and Cimarex Energy Co. (“Cimarex”), was completed (the “Merger”). Fourth-quarter 2021 results discussed within this release represent Coterra. Full-year 2021 results include nine months of legacy Cabot results from January 1 to September 30, plus three months of Coterra beginning October 1, unless noted otherwise.

Net income for fourth-quarter 2021 totaled $939 million, or $1.16 per share. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for fourth-quarter 2021, excluding non-recurring items, was $670 million, or $0.83 per share. Net income for full-year 2021 totaled $1,158 million, or $2.30 per share. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for full-year 2021, excluding non-recurring items, was $1,132 million, or $2.25 per share.

Coterra Energy Inc. stock has also gained 17.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTRA stock has inclined by 35.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 59.09% and gained 44.43% year-on date.

The market cap for CTRA stock reached $21.47 billion, with 813.62 million shares outstanding and 800.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.68M shares, CTRA reached a trading volume of 17100496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $27.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 134.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

CTRA stock trade performance evaluation

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.62. With this latest performance, CTRA shares gained by 19.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.89 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.02, while it was recorded at 25.73 for the last single week of trading, and 19.41 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.41 and a Gross Margin at +55.89. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.32.

Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to 74.49%.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,887 million, or 94.50% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,354,545, which is approximately 10.947% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 74,260,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.77 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly 7.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coterra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 99,528,512 shares. Additionally, 356 investors decreased positions by around 143,226,620 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 518,903,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 761,658,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,746,986 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 39,575,459 shares during the same period.