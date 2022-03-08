Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $3

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] loss -13.94% on the last trading session, reaching $1.79 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Bright Health Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Fourth Quarter 2021Revenue of $962.3 million, up 167.5% from Q4’20Adjusted EBITDA loss of $790.1 million; GAAP Net Loss of $813.4 million.

Full Year 2021Revenue of $4.0 billion, up 233.7% from 2020Medical Cost Ratio (“MCR”) of 101.3%, MCR excluding COVID of 96.0%Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1,080.9 million; GAAP Net Loss of $1,178.4 millionSpecific actions taken to improve performance in 2022.

Bright Health Group Inc. represents 630.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.19 billion with the latest information. BHG stock price has been found in the range of $1.725 to $2.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, BHG reached a trading volume of 13188710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHG shares is $3.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Bright Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Bright Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3.50, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on BHG stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BHG shares from 5 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.54.

Trading performance analysis for BHG stock

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -46.08. With this latest performance, BHG shares dropped by -33.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.26% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.42 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]

There are presently around $1,168 million, or 72.30% of BHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHG stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 218,212,128, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.81% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 79,937,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.27 million in BHG stocks shares; and DEER IX & CO. LTD., currently with $134.47 million in BHG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

92 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE:BHG] by around 192,184,997 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 41,152,142 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 328,244,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,581,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHG stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 181,208,219 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,095,535 shares during the same period.