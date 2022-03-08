Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain 0.16% so far this year. What now?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] price plunged by -3.21 percent to reach at -$1.41. The company report on March 4, 2022 that Boston Scientific Announces Pricing of €3.0 Billion of Senior Notes.

Boston Scientific Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: BSX) today announced that American Medical Systems Europe B.V., its wholly owned finance subsidiary, has priced a public offering of €1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.750% notes due 2025, €750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.375% notes due 2028, €750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.625% notes due 2031 and €500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.875% notes due 2034 (collectively, the “Notes”). The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company. The offering is being made pursuant to a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The offering is expected to close on March 8, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with short-term borrowings and cash on hand, to (i) fund the previously announced tender offer for up to $2.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of certain series of the Company’s senior notes (the “Tender Offer”), (ii) fund the redemption of its 3.375% Senior Notes due 2022 (“2022 notes”), 4.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (“2023 notes”) and 3.850% Senior Notes due 2025 (“2025 notes”) to the extent such notes are not purchased in the Tender Offer and the Company elects to redeem such notes (the “Redemption”) and (iii) pay accrued and unpaid interest, premiums, fees and expenses in connection with the Tender Offer and the Redemption. The Company intends to use any remaining proceeds for repayment of other indebtedness and general corporate purposes.

A sum of 8474428 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.03M shares. Boston Scientific Corporation shares reached a high of $43.80 and dropped to a low of $42.49 until finishing in the latest session at $42.55.

The one-year BSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.9. The average equity rating for BSX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 46.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

BSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.67. With this latest performance, BSX shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.86 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.33, while it was recorded at 43.55 for the last single week of trading, and 43.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Scientific Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +62.76. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 15.06%.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54,840 million, or 93.40% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 125,391,513, which is approximately 2.444% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 111,621,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.75 billion in BSX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.21 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly -8.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 410 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 73,658,357 shares. Additionally, 414 investors decreased positions by around 78,562,029 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 1,136,622,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,288,842,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,148,744 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 9,626,561 shares during the same period.