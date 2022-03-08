Bilibili Inc. [BILI] moved down -8.01: Why It’s Important

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] loss -8.01% or -2.04 points to close at $23.42 with a heavy trading volume of 10569762 shares. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Bilibili Inc. Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Financial Results.

Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $24.52, the shares rose to $24.742 and dropped to $23.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BILI points out that the company has recorded -72.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 6.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.03M shares, BILI reached to a volume of 10569762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bilibili Inc. [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $69.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on BILI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.40.

Trading performance analysis for BILI stock

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.91. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -28.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.99 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.13, while it was recorded at 27.60 for the last single week of trading, and 72.11 for the last 200 days.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.18 and a Gross Margin at +23.67. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.10.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.04. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] managed to generate an average of -$391,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bilibili Inc. go to 1.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bilibili Inc. [BILI]

There are presently around $3,338 million, or 44.00% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,524,934, which is approximately 19.098% of the company’s market cap and around 3.41% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,638,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.86 million in BILI stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $254.6 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 21,832,150 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 36,151,072 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 73,114,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,097,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,358,014 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 12,841,997 shares during the same period.