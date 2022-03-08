Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] is 67.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX: BRN] gained 43.53% or 1.48 points to close at $4.88 with a heavy trading volume of 16275952 shares. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings for its First Quarter Ended December 31, 2021.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) today reported net earnings of $1,073,000, $0.11 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to net earnings of $584,000, $0.07 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Mr. Alexander C. Kinzler, Chief Executive Officer of Barnwell, commented, “We are pleased to report our fifth consecutive quarter of net earnings and a more than doubling of our oil and natural gas quarterly revenues together with our increase in earnings as compared to last year’s three months ended December 31, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $3.48, the shares rose to $5.24 and dropped to $3.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BRN points out that the company has recorded 91.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -144.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 151.52K shares, BRN reached to a volume of 16275952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barnwell Industries Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for BRN stock

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.23. With this latest performance, BRN shares gained by 85.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.15 for Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.69 for the last 200 days.

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.42 and a Gross Margin at +20.16. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 167.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.57.

Barnwell Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 11.50% of BRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 554,336, which is approximately 28.269% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 98,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in BRN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.23 million in BRN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX:BRN] by around 143,895 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 19,342 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 769,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 932,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,727 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,332 shares during the same period.